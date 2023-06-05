LPD teaming up with PARC to coach flag football, early registration open

Lafayette Police Officers are teaming up with members of the Lafayette Park, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department (PARC) to coach flag football to kids living in Lafayette's Truman neighborhood, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

The department's early registration event will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the MLK Center from 6 pm to 8 pm. During early registration, parents will have an opportunity to meet officers and learn more about the program.

Early registration is only open to Truman teams. Registration for all other neighborhood teams in Lafayette will be held later this year, according to LCG.

Boys and girls ages 4 to 14 are welcome to sign-up for NFL Flag. The league is set to start in early September, officials say.