LPD responds to Saints Streets robberies

LAFAYETTE — There has been multiple robberies that have occurred around Saints Streets area within a short time frame that alerted Lafayette Police Officers.

They say on Friday, December 3rd around 5 P.M. they learned that two males driving a vehicle approached victims who were walking in the area.

The males allegedly demanded personal items from the victims and then fled the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

Later on Friday night, police say they while out patrolling, they were able to locate the vehicle that was used during the robberies.

Police arrested Davontre Nathan, 20 of Lafayette, and Brandon Babineaux, 22 of Eunice.

Both were charged with two counts of attempted first degree robbery and one count of first degree robbery.

If anyone has any more information regarding this incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.

