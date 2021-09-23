LPD: One injured in Thursday morning shooting on Van Buren Dr.

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Lafayette, police say.

A spokesperson says officers responded shortly before 10:50 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Van Buren Drive for a call of shots fired.

One victim was located with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect is in custody.

