Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

LPD: One injured in Thursday morning shooting on Van Buren Dr.

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Lafayette Police Department.PNG
Posted at 1:30 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 14:30:45-04

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Lafayette, police say.

A spokesperson says officers responded shortly before 10:50 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Van Buren Drive for a call of shots fired.

One victim was located with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect is in custody.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.