Road now open as LPD continues to investigate pedestrian-involved crash

UPDATE: The roadway is now open. The pedestrian is still in critical condition getting treatment at an area hospital.

Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred on the 1500 block of Moss Street just after 1:00 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was attempting to cross Moss Street traveling westbound, and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Moss Street from East Willow to Evergreen Street is completely closed off.

Vehicles should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

