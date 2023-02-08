LPD Officer back on the job after termination overturned a second time

A Lafayette Police Officer has been reinstated a second time.

Jeremy Robert, who served as a patrol officer from November 2016 to July 2020, was involved in an incident on April 10, 2020 where LPD officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance.

He initially was suspended and served his suspension, but then Mayor-President Josh Guillory fired him. He appealed to the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board and was reinstated. A district judge overturned that, but then an appeals court overturned the district court's decision, and on Wednesday the board voted to reinstate him, again.

Lafayette Police say Robert's return-to-full-duty day has not yet been determined. While all these legal maneuvers were happening, he was assisting special sections in the department, a spokesperson said.

The maneuvers have been going on since 2020. Robert first appealed his firing to the Civil Service Board, which overruled Guillory's decision during a meeting on September 16, 2020.

During its regular meeting on September 15, 2020 the civil service board heard from attorney Michael Corry, representing LCG, and Robert's attorney Allyson Melancon, to decide if Robert’s termination should be reversed.

The board ultimately voted unanimously to reverse Robert’s termination and restore his salary and seniority.

The city filed a petition along with LPD on September 30, 2020 to overturn the board's decision. Robert's attorneys argue that firing Robert after he had been disciplined amounts to double jeopardy, while the city's attorneys allege the board's decision was "not made in good faith or for good cause."

A state district judge agreed, but Robert's attorneys appealed that to the Third Circuit. After determining Robert was not fired in good faith and cause, the Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal overturned Robert's termination again.

That's when the case came back to the board, which decided Wednesday to overturn the termination.

The incident in question happened after Robert responded as backup to a domestic violence disturbance call on April 10, 2020. Video showed Robert attempting to calm the woman involved, who became increasingly upset, beat her head against the back of the passenger seat, and kicked. Robert attached two sets of handcuffs and, after Allen grew more upset, pulled the chain of her ankle cuffs with force, causing her to fall facedown on the street. He then allegedly hogtied Allen.

