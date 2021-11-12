LPD: Juvenile located after escaping detention center

A juvenile who escaped from a detention center Wednesday in Lafayette has been located, police say.

The 15-year-old was found and taken into custody on Thursday around 6 p.m. without incident. Police say the juvenile was placed back into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Lafayette Police confirmed the search for the escapee prompted a lockdown at the LPSS central office and Paul Breaux Middle School.

READ MORE: Escapee from juvenile detention center sparks lockdowns

