LPD: Juvenile located after escaping detention center

Posted at 7:53 PM, Nov 11, 2021
A juvenile who escaped from a detention center Wednesday in Lafayette has been located, police say.

The 15-year-old was found and taken into custody on Thursday around 6 p.m. without incident. Police say the juvenile was placed back into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Lafayette Police confirmed the search for the escapee prompted a lockdown at the LPSS central office and Paul Breaux Middle School.

READ MORE: Escapee from juvenile detention center sparks lockdowns

