Escapee from juvenile detention center sparks lockdowns

The Lafayette Parish School System central office and Paul Breaux Middle are on lockdown.

A 15-year-old escapee from a juvenile detention center in the area is the reason for the lockdown.

Police are currently searching for the teen.

LPSS released the following statement:

Dear Paul Breaux Middle School Families:



This is a very important message regarding the current lockdown.



The campus of Paul Breaux Middle School is currently on lockdown due to an escapee from the local juvenile detention center. Therefore Paul Breaux did NOT release students at 3:50 due to the lockdown.



If your student is a bus rider, they will be sent home on their bus in the next 15 minutes. It is important that parents head home now and await the arrival of your child.



If your child is a car rider, we will begin dismissal at this time.



If your student walks home from school, they will NOT be allowed to walk home today. Parents will need to make arrangements to pick up your student from school. Parents will be required to show proper ID.



All students and staff are safe and secure inside the building at this time.



We ask for your patience and co-operation so we can have a safe and orderly dismissal of students and staff.





