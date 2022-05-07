LPD investigating after body found in ditch

Lafayette Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch.

The body of a man was found in a drainage ditch in the 200 block of Timothy Drive, police say.

It was reported at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday; police say the man was face down in some water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is not known, and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

If you have any information about the case, you can call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.