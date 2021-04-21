LPCC staff prepare for mass disaster drill

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputies and medical staff conducted a mass disaster drill on Tuesday in order to prepare themselves in the event of an emergency situation.

According to a release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the date, time and circumstances of the disaster scenario remained unknown to staff inside LPCC until the simulated code was called by administrators and it was time to respond.

LPSO says these drills are performed annually in keeping with maintaining LPCC’s accreditation by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

Corrections deputies and medical staff are trained to respond to an array of different mass disaster situations, the release states. This year’s drill was designed to simulate an emergency situation in which several offenders exhibited reactions to the COVID-19 vaccination and required immediate medical attention.

A handful of LPSO employees, wearing stickers to identify their symptoms, acted as victims in the scenario and were strategically placed throughout the jail.

From there, corrections deputies and medical staff were expected to respond accordingly, the release states. The victims were administered simulated medical care such as CPR, blood pressure checks and the use of an automated external defibrillator when necessary.

The scenarios go as far as including simulated calls to Acadian Ambulance and the fire department for assistance and transport.

In addition to meeting accreditation standards, LPSO says LPCC administrators, medical professionals and corrections employees look forward to the mass disaster drill each year to gain valuable, relevant experience in responding to major emergency situations.

