Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency honors Acadiana Donor Heroes

There is now a LOPA flag flying over Broussard.

The City of Broussard joined the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency to raise a flag in St. Julien Park to honor Acadiana Donor Heroes.

During the program a donor family, and a heart recipient were in attendance to share their journey through donation and transplant.

Community Educator Public Relations Specialist for LOPA, Suzanna Morton tells KATC, "We are incredibly honored that the City of Broussard is one of our amazing community sponsors, they raised the Donate Life Flag today in honor of our donor he rose, to raise awareness for organ and tissue donations. So when everybody drives by and they see the flag flying, they know that the City of Broussard is also partnering with us to help make life happen."