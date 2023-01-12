Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

"Louisiana Comeback Campuses" honored by Department of Education

Posted at 6:46 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 19:46:41-05

Several schools in Lafayette Parish are being recognized by the Department of Education as "Louisiana Comeback Campuses."

Forty-one Louisiana schools have earned the prestigious honors, five of them are in the Lafayette school system.

These are schools that increased the percentage of students scoring mastery and
above and decreased the percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory in both math and ELA on statewide assessments when compared to 2019. High school Comeback Campuses also increased their ACT score.

LDOE’s Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Jenna Chassion, will be visiting schools to personally
congratulate educators and students as well as to conduct a learning walk. The learning walk around campus will allow LDOE leaders to see the specific efforts that led to student growth and better understand how they can be used to benefit students across Louisiana.

