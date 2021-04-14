Longtime Lafayette philanthropist James "Jim" Moncus dies at 82

LAFAYETTE, La. — Longtime Lafayette philanthropist James "Jim" Moncus, 82, died Wednesday at his home.

Funeral arrangements for Moncus are pending at the Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

Jeigh Stipe, senior director of the Lourdes Foundation, released a statement in response to Moncus' death:

Jim was more than a generous benefactor to Our Lady of Lourdes, he was a very dear friend to us. He will be remembered as a successful, hard-working man with a tenacious yet gentle spirit.



He authentically embraced our mission to serve those in need. His gifts will impact thousands of Acadiana families for many years to come. Jim loved this community and it loved him. We stand in prayer with Ruth as we celebrate his beautiful legacy

According to our media partners at the Advocate, Moncus garnered his fortune after selling his company, Devin Rental Tools, in 2008, and since then he has donated millions to philanthropic causes throughout the Acadiana region through the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation.

Moncus' name can be seen on the theater at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in Downtown Lafayette and an expansive public park, Moncus Park at the Horse Farm, that is currently being built along Johnston Street.

The Advocate reported that, in recent years, his capacity to manage his own affairs was the center of a bitter court battle pitting two of Moncus' former employees against his wife, Ruth Moncus.

The couple accuses the former employees, Jo Breaux and Lyle Girouard, of scheming with wealth advisory firms to illegally seize their $60 million fortune.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel