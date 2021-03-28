Longtime Lafayette attorney Bob Wright has died

Bob Wright, an attorney in Lafayette for more than 60 years and a founder of the firm of Domengeaux Wright Roy and Edwards, has died.

Wright came to Lafayette in 1957 after graduating from law school and joined former congressman Jimmy Domengeaux to practice law. He also was passionate about horse racing, and served as a longtime member of the Louisiana Racing Commission.

"It is with deep regret that we learned about the passing of Bob Wright last night in New Orleans. We have lost a dear friend, mentor and partner," said Jim Roy, a partner in the firm.

Here's some information from his firm's website:

Wright earned his Juris Doctorate from Tulane University Law School, where he was a member of the Tulane Law Review, Moot Court Board and Omicron Delta Kappa. He is admitted to practice in all federal and state courts in Louisiana, the Federal Fifth Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

He has been awarded the highest possible peer-reviewed rating by Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory for professional excellence and integrity. He is also listed in Woodward White’s The Best Lawyers in America, a publication that has been described as “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.”

Mr. Wright has served as Chairman of the Louisiana Judiciary Commission, President of the Louisiana State Bar Association and President of Louisiana Trial Lawyers Association. He has also been inducted as a Fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers.

