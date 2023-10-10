Longtime builder, realtor dies

Services are set for Thursday for Ron Gauthier, 78, a longtime Acadiana builder and realtor, who died Saturday.

A mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, October 12 at 9:45 am. The family requests that visitation be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home-Bertrand on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at St. Mary Mother of the Church on Thursday, October 12, 2023, beginning at 8:00AM. The eulogies will begin at 9:45 AM leading up to the Mass at 10:00 AM.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Connie Oubre Gauthier, his son, Stephen Todd Gauthier and wife, Christy Tackaberry Gauthier, his daughter, Regan Elizabeth Gauthier, and Ron’s favorite (and only) grandson, Austin Edward Gauthier. He is also survived by his brother Charles Wilbert Gauthier (Will), his sister, Jeanie Gauthier, and his sister-in-law, Nita Gauthier (Billy) all from Baton Rouge.

Ron began his business career with IBM in Huntsville, Alabama working in the space program and later moved to New York to work in the computer sales division of IBM. In 1974, he returned to Louisiana to join O.J. Oubre Lumber Company. During his time at O.J. Oubre Lumber, Ron ventured into speculative home building and after completing his first home, decided that construction was his calling.

In 1978, he founded Ron Gauthier Homes, Inc. and later he purchased Oil City Realty. For over 40 years, Ron played a vital role in the home building and real estate industry in Acadiana. The Ron Gauthier Homes legacy lives on through its current President, Ron’s son, Stephen Gauthier.

Gauthier was a philanthropist and active community volunteer. He served as President of the Acadian Home Builders Association for two terms, Vice-President of the Louisiana Home Builders Association, and the President of the Lafayette Board of Realtors. Ron was also a longtime member of Oakboune Country Club, Lafayette Town House, The Krewe of Gabriel, The Musket Club, and the Beavers Club.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to their favorite charity.

