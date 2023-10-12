A long-time UL Police officer has died.

Lt. Billy Abrams died this week following an illness, according to a post from the police department.

Abrams often assisted KATC and other media as the public information contact for the department, and we knew him as a kind, knowledgeable, professional and helpful person with a great sense of humor.

We'll update this story as soon as obituary information is available.

"It is with great sadness that we inform our University of Louisiana at Lafayette community that UL Police Lieutenant Billy Abrams passed away on the evening of Wednesday, October 11, 2023, peacefully among close family following an illness," the post states. "Lt. Abrams was an integral part of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department and will be missed by all who knew him. On behalf of Chief Tim Hanks and the UL Lafayette Police Department, we ask you keep Lt. Abrams, his family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers."

Here's the post: