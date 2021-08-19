Lockdown at Prairie Elementary lifted

LAFAYETTE, La. – Prairie Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown because of police activity near the school Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System, police were working in the vicinity so a lockdown was initiated as per safety protocols.

Police had a foot pursuit in the area, stated Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

