Locals feed the citizens

Here in the NorthGate Mall parking lot a local non profit group, surprises citizens of Lafayette with Christmas dinners.

The local non profit "Wanda's Blessings" partnered with volunteers from the area and served meals for the less fortunate. Wanda Clemons says she found it in her heart to give back during the holiday season.

"...Well it's Christmas guys, who wouldn't want a good hot meal on Christmas day. That's where I come in at and I am honored to do it through God's grace.."

Not only did the non profit group hand out food, gifts also came with eh meal. Wanda says she's grateful for the donations, but most of the work load was still on her.

"I had a bunch of donors who donated a couple of items like the gift and they also donated pies, but I had to cook all of the food myself. I love the donations, but it all comes back to me again and to Wanda's Blessings."