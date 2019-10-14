Local veteran surprised with free vehicle

LAFAYETTE, La. - Chevrolet and Military Warriors Support Foundation honored one of the nation's combat wounded heroes on Friday with a surprise: a 100 percent, payment-free Chevrolet Equinox presented to him at the Alexandre Mouton House.

During the presentation, retired Sergeant First Class Michael Gary was recognized as a Chevrolet "Everyday Hero" for his service and sacrifice to the country. Gary was brought to the venue under the guise that he would be honored for his service.

Gary has traveled the world and experienced physical and mental hardships, but his determination to fight for this nation is what makes him a Chevrolet "Everyday Hero." To honor him, the Super Chevy Dealers of Acadiana partnered with the Cajun Food Tours and the Alexandre Mouton House to create this special day he would never forget.

"You cant understand how much I'm so happy inside," said Gary. "Plus my family is also and to have them here to see what these people have done for me today it's just... it means a whole lot to me"

"It is important for us as local dealers to be active contributors in our local communities," said Jesse Luquette Jr., President of the Super Chevy Dealers of Acadiana. "This presentation is about honoring one of our local heroes who has sacrificed so much to provide us our freedom. Through great partners like the Military Warriors Support Foundation and local Chevy dealerships around the country, we can honor brave heroes, tell their stories and promote the Foundation so it can continue to help veterans in need."

Michael Gary was born in Lafayette and raised in Abbeville. He joined the United States Army National Guard in 1983 with a sense of duty and love of his country. He served in Abbeville, New Iberia, and in Iraq. It was during his deployment to Iraq that he sustained combat-related injuries. Now, he lives in Maurice with his wife, Floreda. The couple loves spending time with their two daughters and their families.

During his time in the Army National Guard, Gary was awarded many medals for his bravery and service to our country, including the Purple Heart, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, and more.

