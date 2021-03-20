Local non-profit, businesses present custom guitar to boy with autism

An Acadiana boy with a love for music received a very special gift on Friday.

Brad Bourque wanted a guitar, but because of medical bills involving his autism, his family couldn't afford one.

Enter The Squishy Guitar Project.

The local non-profit organization was created by Angie LaBorde, whose five-year-old daughter Alexandra is battling nine rare diseases. LaBorde's project aims to bring awareness to rare diseases and celebrate Alexandra's life.

C&M Music in Lafayette donated a guitar. It was customized by Rexylab, a local guitar customization business. And Friday, The Squishy Guitar Project and Rexylab donated the guitar to Bourque, the project's first recipient.

Brad's favorite rock band, LA Roxx, was also on hand to help present the guitar. Brad's father says he's thankful for everyone who worked hard to make his son happy.

"There is good people out there, because they took the time to do this for him, and with Angie and [The Squishy Guitar Project] and everyone involved, they made his dream come true," said Mark Bourque.

For more information on The Squishy Guitar Project, click here.

