Local neighborhood planning group offers Youth Entrepreneurship Academy, Nov. 17 to Dec. 15

LAFAYETTE — The McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie is offering free entrepreneur training to ages 16-21-years-old on Wednesdays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 15.

Those that attend the month long Youth Entrepreneurship Academy, they say, can learn leadership skills, career development, and business planning.

The event will take place every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Mccomb-Veazey Community House at 419 12th St. in Lafayette.

To sign-up, click here.

The McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie says they are a neighborhood planning group compromised of property owners, residents and business owners.

To access their Facebook, click here.

