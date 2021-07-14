Local Jr. Beta team wins at national competition

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy's Jr. Beta Club represented their community well at the recent national convention in Orlando, Florida.

Students from three different states competed in a variety of academic showcases, and the academy's team were the only ones there from Acadiana. In the end, the club claimed 2nd in the Robotics competition and 6th in Performing Arts.

We caught up with a few of the students who said despite their nerves, they had a lot of fun.

"This was the first time in Beta that I did this," said Madelyn Borne. "I've never been on stage before, so it was amazing to perform in front of so many people because there were a lot of people there."

"And it's cool to see that we were the only people from Louisiana and we came in second," added Eastin Whitney.

Congratulations to Madelyn Borne for winning 6th place for her Performing Arts Solo and to Taylor Adams, Eli Breaux, John Hilty, and Eastin Whitney for their 2nd place win in the Robotics Showcase!

