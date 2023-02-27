Local documentary on African American Mardi Gras history

Vermilionville's free film series returns Monday February 27, with "All on A Mardi Gras Day" by Royce Osborn.

This must-see award-winning documentary tells the story of African American Mardi Gras and features amazing archival film and great Mardi Gras music.

After the film, Alton "Tiger" Armstrong will speak about the history of the Lafayette Mardi Gras Indians and his experiences as Big Chief. The showing will be held at 6:30 p.m. on 300 Fisher road.

The showing will be at Vermillionville—A living history museum & folklife park representing Native Americans, Acadians, Creoles & peoples of African descent through the end of the 1800s.

