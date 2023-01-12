Local creates Mardi Gras ball gown swap page

Plan on going to a Mardi Gras ball but you don't want to break the bank trying to pay for some fancy dress you're probably going to wear once…

Welp Katie Bueche made a platform where you can swap dresses for the lowest prices.

Bueche, a former teacher with the Lafayette Parish School System turned home school teacher after the pandemic...

Created a facebook page at the end of ball season last year once called, "Mardi Gras ball Dress sale or swap 70503" ..... and didn't really do anything with it. Until now, the platform has grown so much it's now called Mardi Gras ball dress sale or swap Acadiana.

"Women need this, we’re expecting to pay hundreds of dollars for dresses so…it’s something I created the community I feel is definitely appreciating," Bueche said.

The platform is now growing to hundreds of followers and counting featuring dozens of dresses.

But I'll let her explain why she started it and how it can benefit you.

“Doing this makes me feel very useful in the community as far as women go because we work hard and we don’t want to have to spend our money having fun. We don’t want to waste during Mardi Gras season on $400 dresses so I do feel like this is giving back to some people who may not be able to go out and have the luxury of spending hundreds of dollars on a dress but still deserve to look a beautiful." Bueche said.

The Facebook page is private, however all you have to do is request to be added into the group and you can begin shopping or swapping their after.

Bueche says she's gotten so many inquiries...she's considering making a general ball gown swap page...so that could be coming soon.

