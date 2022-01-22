Watch
Local agencies plan to help elderly despite weather conditions

Posted at 10:36 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 23:36:01-05

Because of the possibility of icy roads in acadiana over the next few days, different agencies that provide food for the elderly, could not deliver needed meals.

Earlier this week members of the council on aging decided agency drivers wouldn't be delivering meals today.

Shannon Broussard, says the decision was made after speaking with other agencies.

"We met with the directors because we cover an 8-parish service area, the Acadiana area. Between all of us we kinda decided since we didn't know exactly what was going to happen with the rain, we decided to pause meals for today."

Although the agencies could not be on the road today, plans were already in place for the elderly to receive food.

Broussard says when weather conditions are bad their clients still have meals.

"We have 4 coastal parishes that we deal with, so we generally have our shelf-stable meals available, and we get it out to the participants and consumers a couple of days in advance of weather situations coming up."

