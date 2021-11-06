Local activists to host public event, Monday, for change in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE — The Village 337, an organization that focuses on giving a voice to the injustices in Lafayette, has returned to the city from Washington D.C., where they met with representatives of the Congressional Black Caucus to give insight on events involving Black men who allegedly succumbed death by police.

Names like Ronald Greene, Dontrunner Robinson, Quawan Charles, and Trayford Pellerin were brought up during their trip to the offices of: Rep. Troy Carter, Rep. Al Green, and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, according to Saturday's press release.

As The Village 337 proceeds to organize in the Lafayette community, the organization releases: "Our hope as we come back into the city to establish a network of people willing and ready for a change. The recent events that many of you have heard about taking place in our community are egregious in nature, and it is safe to say that we are not as close or anywhere near where we should be in this fight for justice."

The organization announced a public forum at 2 P.M. on Monday, Nov. 8, at the Federal Courthouse in Lafayette. The group says they would like to address the public about ongoing racial disparities and abuses that are still very extreme in Louisiana, especially in Lafayette.

The Village 337 says they are a non-profit organization of diverse local leaders that felt compelled to take action against the injustices in Lafayette and its surrounding areas; while also serving the community to achieve unity and cohesiveness that works towards preventing history from repeating itself. Their slogan, they say, “It’s not a moment, it’s a movement.”

To contact The Village 337 call 337-247-7386 or email the organization at thevillagelafayette@gmail.com.

The Federal Courthouse is located at 300 Lafayette St. in Lafayette.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel