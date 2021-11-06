Lafayette activists go to Congress to talk about Louisiana's racial disparities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Activists from the Village 337 are asking for help from members of the Congressional Black Caucus on behalf of families of victims killed by police in Louisiana.

KATC sat down with the mother of Dontronner Robinson, who was killed during a drug raid by police 8 years ago, and who reportedly swallowed drugs during a raid; however, she wants the case reopened because of the injuries found in her son's autopsy.

“I want the laws to change because we’re living under the old laws and so that no one will be able to cover up anything or if this happens to another family, I want something to be done right then," said Casa Bean, who spoke to the caucus on her son's behalf, and says of the reason she chose to pursue the Black Caucus in Washington for laws to change.

After meeting with the Black Caucus, activists tell us that they, along with Congress, are pushing for the Department of Justice to conduct a "patterns of practice review" on law enforcement in Louisiana.

"So, when you're talking about patterns of practice," Devon Norman, president and director of the Village 337 says, "we're talking about literally. For so long, they're going unchecked. It's getting to a point where these patterns are affecting multiple cases."

His community organization, and the family of Ronald Greene and "Trun" Robinson, shared recent grievances on racial disparities in Louisiana and police brutality.

One of the disparities they mentioned to the Black Caucus was the firing of former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover.

Angela Kately Eaglin, vice president of the Village 337 said, "I did tell them that former Chief Glover was terminated. We think one of the mitigated reasons was the firing of Officer Estrada after he assaulted the handcuffed inmate in the locked jail cell. So, we did let the congressional members know about those particular instances."

Ron Haley, the attorney for Dontronner's mother, says he believes the way the laws are set up is difficult to hold law enforcement accountable, “There are certain protections in there that protect them when they do wrong, it limits the ability within their own department from administering any type of sanctions or discipline.”

The Congressional Black Caucus intents to keep the group involved in the investigation process. They plan to invite them back to Washington within the next few months.

