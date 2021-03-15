Loaded weapon found in parking lot of Lafayette business

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department say a loaded firearm was found in the parking lot of a Lafayette business Saturday.

According to LPD, officers were notified of a handgun located in the parking lot of a local business while they were responding to an incident at a business in the in the 2700 block of West Pinhook Road.

LPD says that the gun was made safe and booked into evidence.

The gun was not listed as stolen and the owner has not been located as of Monday, according to LPD.

