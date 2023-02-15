List: Birthday Box Drive drop off locations

Kiwanis Club of Broussard and Youngsville is collecting donations to assemble birthday boxes to be distributed through local food pantries so all children can celebrate their special day.

Items needed:

9 X 13 disposable aluminum pans

Cake mix—any flavor

Frosting—any flavor

12 oz can of soda

Packs of birthday candles

Sprinkles or other cake decorations

Small toys, games

A donation of $10 will provide one birthday kid with a celebration box!

Small packs of colorful party supplies:

Plates

Napkins

Paper cups

Party decorations:

Streamers

Balloons

Banners

Birthday Cards

Stickers

Drop Off Locations:

Preferred Lending Solutions

104 Albertson Pkwy, Ste 1

Home Bank

1219 Albertson Pkwy

100 Albertson Pkwy

MC Bank

2480 Youngsville Hwy

Ann Raush State Farm

810 South St Blaise, Ste F

