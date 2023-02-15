Watch Now
List: Birthday Box Drive drop off locations

5 Ways To Make Your Kid’s Birthday Special When You Can’t Have A Party
Posted at 1:57 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 14:57:01-05

Kiwanis Club of Broussard and Youngsville is collecting donations to assemble birthday boxes to be distributed through local food pantries so all children can celebrate their special day.

Items needed:

9 X 13 disposable aluminum pans

Cake mix—any flavor

Frosting—any flavor

12 oz can of soda

Packs of birthday candles

Sprinkles or other cake decorations

Small toys, games

A donation of $10 will provide one birthday kid with a celebration box!

Small packs of colorful party supplies:

Plates

Napkins

Paper cups

Party decorations:

Streamers

Balloons

Banners

Birthday Cards

Stickers

Drop Off Locations:

Preferred Lending Solutions
104 Albertson Pkwy, Ste 1

Home Bank
1219 Albertson Pkwy
100 Albertson Pkwy

MC Bank
2480 Youngsville Hwy

Ann Raush State Farm
810 South St Blaise, Ste F

