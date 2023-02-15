List: Birthday Box Drive drop off locations

Kiwanis Club of Broussard and Youngsville is collecting donations to assemble birthday boxes to be distributed through local food pantries so all children can celebrate their special day.
Items needed:
9 X 13 disposable aluminum pans
Cake mix—any flavor
Frosting—any flavor
12 oz can of soda
Packs of birthday candles
Sprinkles or other cake decorations
Small toys, games
A donation of $10 will provide one birthday kid with a celebration box!
Small packs of colorful party supplies:
Plates
Napkins
Paper cups
Party decorations:
Streamers
Balloons
Banners
Birthday Cards
Stickers
Drop Off Locations:
Preferred Lending Solutions
104 Albertson Pkwy, Ste 1
Home Bank
1219 Albertson Pkwy
100 Albertson Pkwy
MC Bank
2480 Youngsville Hwy
Ann Raush State Farm
810 South St Blaise, Ste F
