LFD to host free at-home COVID test kits distribution event, Friday

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Fire Department (LFD) will be distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits on Friday, Dec. 24.

The event is in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and will be held at the Central Fire Station in Lafayette from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Each resident will only receive two test kits, they say, as supplies are limited.

Fire Chief Benoit tells KATC, “As the holidays approach and families began to gather, the fire department is assisting in keeping the public safe by offering our main fire station as a pick-up location for the test kits. With the recent surge of Omicron cases, it’s important that we as a community work to reduce the spread.”

Central Fire Station is located at 300 East Vermilion Street in Lafayette.

For more information, contact the Central Fire Station at 337-291-8700.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel