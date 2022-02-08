LEDA's Health Care job fair held Tuesday

LEDA hosted a job fair today at the Cajundome Convention Center.

"Health care is Acadiana's largest and fastest growing industry. Due to COVID-19, the industry has experienced additional workforce shortages which has required local providers to increase their recruitment efforts," says Mandi D. Mitchell, LEDA President and CEO. "LEDA continues to work with local employers to identify workforce needs and provide opportunities to connect them with our qualified workforce."

Job seekers were able to meet with hiring managers from nearly 30 local health care businesses that are currently hiring for openings including all levels of Nurses and Nurse Assistants, Respiratory Therapists, Phlebotomists, Admit Counselors, Allied Health and Clinical Support Roles, Recruiters, Field Supervisors, Billing Specialists, Security, Custodians and Housekeepers, and more.

We'll have more on this event later today on KATC TV3.