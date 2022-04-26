LEDA releases strategic plan

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) has released it's three-year strategic plan.

If you want to see it, click here.

A release states that LEDA’s President and CEO, Mandi D. Mitchell, spent much of her first four months on the job meeting with community and business leaders to establish a baseline of the understanding of LEDA’s role in the parish and the organization’s strengths and areas for improvement. The Strategic Plan and subsequent Business Plan, which outlines annual goals for the organization and staff, is the result of those meetings along with strategic planning sessions with LEDA’s Board of Commissioners and staff.

The plan includes four Business Development Goals and six Business Climate Goals.

Business Development Goals: Through its business development efforts, LEDA seeks to influence the investment decisions of corporate leaders to realize job growth, increased capital investments, and the launch of new businesses in Lafayette Parish.

 Attract, grow, and retain quality jobs in the parish to achieve a strong and diversified local economy.

 Capitalize on the entrepreneurial spirit and grow new business startups and scalable ventures in the parish.

 Leverage Lafayette’s connectivity to various international destinations and secure FDI and export opportunities for Lafayette Parish companies in partnership with the Lafayette International Center.

 Serve as the go‐to resource in the Parish for business intelligence, market research, strategic analysis, and economic and labor force data.

Business Climate Goals: Through a carefully cultivated business climate, LEDA seeks to increase the attractiveness of Lafayette Parish for talent and private capital investment. A positive business climate reflects a local economic environment conducive for private sector job and investment growth.

 Establish Lafayette as a well‐known hub for top talent, thereby increasing the quality and quantity of the workforce in the parish and the region.

 Advocate for and facilitate physical infrastructure investments in the parish that will catalyze development and promote sustainability.

 Enhance parish and municipal competitiveness through enhancing direct support of all municipalities in the parish, by leveraging catalytic assets unique to Lafayette Parish, by elevating the knowledge base of economic development in the parish, and by supporting and advocating for Quality of Life and Quality of Place enhancements.

 Elevate Lafayette’s brand globally through an integrated, strategic approach of marketing, communications, and public relations.