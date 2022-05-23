LDH to host two events next month

The Louisiana Department of Health is offering two events for folks to get COVID vaccines next month.

On Friday, June 10 there will be an event at 1201 S. Hopkins Street in New Iberia from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

At this event, you can get information about COVID-19, opioid overdoses and vaccinations. You can get your COVID vaccination while you are there.

St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lafayette will host a COVID event on Sunday June 12. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church, 615 Edison Street in Lafayette.

There will be free snowballs, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations. Eligible Medicaid members will get $200 mailed to them after getting their vaccinations. The shots, plus boosters, are available for all people ages 5 years and up.