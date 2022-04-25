LCG's rain barrel program sold out

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Spring Rain Barrel program has ended ahead of schedule.

On Monday, April 25, LCG updated on the sale, saying the program has now sold out.

The program offers a way for residents in Lafayette Parish to conserve water and reduce the amount of rainwater that runs into the city’s drainage systems.

Rain barrels capture rainwater from rooftops that can be used to water flowers and plants, wash vehicles, and other outdoor non-potable purposes. Over the past decade, LCG and Lafayette Utilities System have distributed 3,276 rain barrels, a release states.

Residents in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish and City of Lafayette qualify for one barrel per residence. Barrels were also sold to residents outside of LCG's jurisdiction.

The sale was scheduled to end on May 11, or while supplies last.

Those who have purchased a rain barrel will be available for pick up on Saturday, May 21 at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility, located at 400 Dugas Road.

Students from six Lafayette area high schools are promoting water conservation through their unique works of art, and the public was asked to vote for their favorite.

See more here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel