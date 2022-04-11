Voting open for art students' rain barrel projects

Students from six Lafayette area high schools are promoting water conservation through their unique works of art, and the public is asked to vote for their favorite.

Art students painted rain barrels, and the Lafayette City-Parish Government is using their work to raise awareness about using barrels to conserve water, reduce stormwater runoff from residents’ properties, and reduce pollutants that travel to waterways. Captured rainwater can be used for a variety of purposes, such as washing cars and watering plants.

View the barrels here, vote for your favorite, and the top three of the “People’s Choice” will be chosen. Mayor-President Josh Guillory also will chose a favorite. Voting takes place through April 22. You can see them in person in a window display at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

The contest is in its seventh year and is made possible through Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Utilities System, Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association, and Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Rain barrels are on sale through May 11 or while supplies last. Residents in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish and city of Lafayette qualify for one barrel per residence at the subsidized price of $45. Residents outside of LCG’s jurisdiction may purchase a barrel for $60. They’ll be available for pick up on Saturday, May 21 at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility located at 400 Dugas Road.

Information about the program, including ordering a rain barrel, can be found at http://www.lafayettela.gov/public-works/rain-barrel-program