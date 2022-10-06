LCG to host American Rescue Plan Town Hall meeting

Lafayette Consolidated Government administration will host a Town Hall meeting to present information about funding for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The public is invited to attend the Town Hall meeting or submit questions in advance.

The presentation will cover ARPA funds received, accomplishments working with the consultant who advises on projects, and requirements that ensure funds are spent within federal guidelines.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022 in the City-Parish Council Auditorium located at 705 W. University Avenue.

Members of the community who attend the meeting will have the opportunity to ask questions.

For those who are unable to attend the meeting, questions can be submitted in advance via email to townhall@lafayettela.gov.

The deadline to submit questions is Monday, October 10 by noon.

The Town Hall meeting will be livestreamed on AOC 2 and streamed on https://lafayettela.gov/.

