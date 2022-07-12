LCG: sandbags available to Lafayette Parish residents

The Lafayette Consolidated Government announced Tuesday that sandbags are available to Lafayette Parish residents.
The announcement was made due to the potential for heavy rain over the next several days.
LCG said the locations will require self-bagging, and residents must provide their own shovel and manpower.
Below is a list of sandbag locations:
LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS
Residents who need assistance filling and loading sandbags at either of the following two locations should call the Lafayette Consolidated Government Public Works Dispatch line at 337-291-8517.
- North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
- Picard Park, 130 Park Lane
Bags Per Household
- Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door
- Maximum of 20 sandbags per household
MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS
Broussard
- City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)
- Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)
- Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)
Carencro
- Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)
Duson
- Duson Park at South A Street - Currently closed but will open when needed
Scott
- Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road (Scott residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open)
Youngsville
- 333 S Larriviere Road - Currently closed but will open when needed
