Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

LCG: sandbags available to Lafayette Parish residents

Sandbags LCG.jpg
LCG
Sandbags LCG.jpg
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 16:51:30-04

The Lafayette Consolidated Government announced Tuesday that sandbags are available to Lafayette Parish residents.

The announcement was made due to the potential for heavy rain over the next several days.

LCG said the locations will require self-bagging, and residents must provide their own shovel and manpower.

Below is a list of sandbag locations:

LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Residents who need assistance filling and loading sandbags at either of the following two locations should call the Lafayette Consolidated Government Public Works Dispatch line at 337-291-8517.

  • North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
  • Picard Park, 130 Park Lane

Bags Per Household

  • Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door
  • Maximum of 20 sandbags per household

MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Broussard

  • City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)
  • Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)
  • Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Carencro

  • Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Duson

  • Duson Park at South A Street - Currently closed but will open when needed

Scott

  • Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road (Scott residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open)

Youngsville

  • 333 S Larriviere Road - Currently closed but will open when needed

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

07/12/2022

Partly Cloudy

-° / 75°

16%

Wednesday

07/13/2022

Isolated Thunderstorms

92° / 75°

36%

Thursday

07/14/2022

Isolated Thunderstorms

87° / 74°

33%

Friday

07/15/2022

Partly Cloudy

87° / 73°

24%

Saturday

07/16/2022

Thunderstorms Late

90° / 74°

38%

Sunday

07/17/2022

Partly Cloudy

87° / 75°

24%

Monday

07/18/2022

Partly Cloudy

87° / 76°

23%

Tuesday

07/19/2022

Partly Cloudy

89° / 76°

14%

Watch KATC on air and online for the latest weather updates. Click here to download our apps.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.