LCG partners with Keep Lafayette Beautiful to host "Paper Shredding Day"

Residents who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish can start gathering personal and confidential paper documents for Paper Shredding Day.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Environmental Quality and Keep Lafayette Beautiful are hosting the free event to give residents an opportunity to destroy personal information and prevent identify theft.

Only documents containing personal and sensitive information will be accepted. Documents from businesses will not be accepted.

Paper Shredding Day is on Saturday, April 15 at the Robicheaux Recreation Center, at 1919 Eraste Landry Road from 9 a.m.-noon.

Event Details:

