LCG Parks and Recreation Dept. adds more summer camps

LAFAYETTE, La. – Through public-private partnerships, the Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks and Recreation Department has added eight more summer camps to its summer programming.

Financial assistance may be available. Contact camp directors for more information.

2021 LCG PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CAMP SCHEDULE

Generational Voices Summer Enrichment Camp

Generational Voices Louisiana is committed to making a difference in the lives of youth by providing children an opportunity to reach their fullest potential through a wide range of services and activities. Children are provided an environment to help them grow, learn, and thrive.

Camp activities include educational learning, team-building groups/games, life coaching sessions, outdoor games, dress-up days, storytelling, carnival games, spirit week, interactive games, arts and crafts, drama, dance, and more.

Robicheaux Recreation Center

Ages 6-17

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 14-July 30

$80 per child, per week

Call Brittany Houston at 337-704-7605 to register.

Creative & Influencer Digital Tech Camp

Redhi House is a content incubation platform with fully-equipped creative studios for creatives, athletes, traders, influencers, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Camp activities include filmmaking, pre-production, post-production, design, coding, content development, and sports training.

Campers will also learn how to curate content — find, organize, comment on and present the most relevant topics.

Martin Luther King Recreation Center

Ages 6-17

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Fridays TBD

June7-July 2

July12-August 6

$80 per child, per week

Call Orlando (Flex) Mouton at 337-591-0001 to register

Destiny Swim Camp International

Campers will learn about water safety and correct swimming techniques using the American Red Cross “Learn to Swim” curriculum. Three eight-day sessions are offered. Each lesson is one-hour long.

Martin Luther King Recreation Center Swimming Pool

Ages 5-15

Monday-Thursday

$55 per child, per session

Session One: June 21-24, June 28-July 1

Time slots:

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Session Two: July 5-8, July 12-15

Time slots:

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Session Three: July 19-22, July 26-29

Time slots:

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

In-person registration: Martin Luther King Recreation Center, June 3-4 from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. and June 7-9 from 4:30-6.

If unavailable for in-person registration, text Jennifer Simms at 337-322-9302 or email iamdci2@yahoo.com to register.

If the registration deadline is missed, contact Jennifer Simms for camp availability.

Cycle Breakers Coalition (CBC) Enrichment Camp

Camp will instill discipline, values, and an appreciation for the fundamentals of life as an American citizen. Children will build on their self-esteem, increase mental awareness, develop basic survival skills/instincts, and understand the importance of positively influencing their families, neighbors, community, state, nation, and world.

Activities include team building, leadership training, skills development, physical fitness training, Army values, sports fundamentals, drill and ceremony, ethics and legal instruction, tutoring, career counseling, and guest speakers.

George Bowles, Jr. Activity Center

Ages 12-18

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Two four-week sessions are offered.

June 7-July 2

July 12-August 6

$150 per child, per session

Call Cory Levier at 337-281-3276 to register or email breakthecyclecbc@gmail.com .

Sports Camps Led by UL Lafayette Athletes

Girls Basketball Team Camp

6th-8th Grades

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1p.m.

June 7-11

Locations:

Monday, June 7: Dupuis Recreation Center

Tuesday, June 8: Martin Luther King Recreation Center

Wednesday, June 9: Robicheaux Recreation Center

Friday, June 11: Comeaux Recreation Center

Girls Volleyball Team Camp

6th-8th Grades

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1p.m.

June 14-18

Monday, June 14: Dupuis Recreation Center

Tuesday, June 15: Martin Luther King Recreation Center

Wednesday, June 16: Robicheaux Recreation Center

Friday, June 11: Comeaux Recreation Center

Track Team Camp

6th-8th Grades

Monday-Friday

June 21-24

Location TBD

To register for sports camps, contact any one of the following in the Parks and Recreation Department.

Walter Guillory

(337) 564-2031

wguillory@lafayettela.gov

Anthony DeRousselle

(337) 680-0530

aderousselle@lafayettela.gov

Bill Verret

(337) 658-9157

wverret@lafayettela.gov

