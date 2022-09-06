LCG launches permit and planning guide

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has launched the Permit and Planning Guide, an online tool to help residential and commercial builders navigate required permits and estimate costs for projects.

“We better serve our community anytime we streamline services. The process before the planning guide required a phone call or office visit. The online application offers convenience and efficiency,” said Community Development and Planning Director Mary Sliman.

For commercial or residential, whether building a new structure, an accessory building, renovating, adding a fence or a pool, the planning guide will help users understand the required permits, such as electrical, plumbing, and mechanical permits, according to LCG.

“The Permit and Planning Guide is the latest edition to LCG’s digital front door that provides services to our citizens and those wanting to do business in Lafayette Parish,” said Chief Information Officer and IS&T Director Randy Gray whose department designed the application with partner MyGovernmentOnline (MGO). “The application asks questions about your project. Based on the answers, it populates a guide with the permits needed. I’m really proud of this tool and its ease of use. In addition, we’re the first city to provide a Permit and Planning Guide.”

Ron Gauthier Homes, Inc. Owner and President Stephen Gauthier assisted Gray with testing and evaluating the product. “The guide assists end users in beginning their projects, giving them a clear picture of an estimated cost of the permitting process and leads them directly to the actual permit application all from the comforts of home,” he said.

The Permit and Planning Guide can be accessed on the LCG website, on the Community Development and Planning Page at https://www.lafayettela.gov/DP/default.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel