LCG: fireworks and dogs don't mix

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye urges residents to be mindful of the effects of fireworks on dogs.

Many dogs feel threatened by the loud noise and flashing lights of fireworks and run away from home. “Every year we get calls from pet owners looking for their pets, and we see an increase in the number of dogs brought to the shelter. Some are strays but many are lost pets and sometimes injured,” she said.

While the LASCC staff does their best to reunite lost dogs with the owners, Delahoussaye said prevention is key to avoid pets from ending up in the shelter.

Delahoussaye recommends taking these steps to keep pets safe:

Avoid taking dogs to fireworks displays.

Keep them indoors if fireworks are set off in your neighborhood.

Dogs should always wear an ID tag and be sure microchip information is updated with correct phone numbers.

Exercise them earlier in the day to tire them out.

Distract them with a favorite toy or chew.

Use ambient white noise like a radio or TV to drown out noise.

Discuss medication options with your vet for very anxious dogs.

Pet owners whose pets do end up missing should check the LASCC Lost Pet webpage at https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc/lost-found/lost-a-pet [lafayettela.gov].