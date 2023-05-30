LCG: Contract to design roundabout at E. Broussard and Vincent currently being executed

LAFAYETTE, La. — A contract to design a roundabout at the intersection of Vincent and E. Broussard in Lafayette is currently being executed, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

The first step is to perform a traffic study. There is currently $300,000 in the budget to perform the study and design the roundabout. Future funding would be needed for the construction, the spokesperson stated.

There have been five crashes in that area in the last year, according to a Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department. Most recently were two separate crashes on Sunday with one ending with a fatality. To read more on that crash click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel