Lafayette Police investigating fatal crash on E. Broussard Road

Posted at 10:39 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 23:39:25-04

Lafayette, La - Lafayette Police and Traffic Investigators are on the scene of a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

The incident happened around 8:52pm Sunday night in the 1400 block of E. Broussard Road.

One person is dead and another was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic is being diverted near the roundabouts of E. Broussard Road onto Kaliste Saloom Road and from E. Broussard Road onto Vincent Road. Police are asking you to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

We will provide updates as soon as they are released.

