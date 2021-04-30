LCG: Brown Park and Carencro Park are ready for the season

Two parks in Lafayette Parish are ready for baseball season to begin.

On Friday, Lafayette Consolidated Government confirmed to KATC that work at Brown Memorial Park and Carencro Park have been completed.

Crews were seen out on Tuesday at Brown Memorial Park after complaints of un-cut grass, bases not in place, and lines not drawn on the baseball diamond.

On Tuesday, officials we spoke to said weather is to blame for the delays and setbacks this season.

"It should have happened earlier. Part of it, the weather did not allow us to do it. That was going to be an issue. It should've happened earlier, because it was supposed to be opening night. These kids are ready to play" Hollis Conway, acting Director of Parks and Recreation, said.

KATC went to other parks around the parish and found similar scenes: grass un-cut, bases not yet installed, but crews on the ground prepping the fields.

"Some fields are in better condition right now, but they all need some kind of help, but these fields need to be ready for opening night on Monday, so these are the highest priority," Conway said.

"We just want the park up and running like its supposed to be, like every other park," Phillips added.

Conway says it's up to each city and the parish to maintain the parks, but volunteer organizations are encouraged to help when needed.

At both Brown Memorial and Carencro, bases have been put down, fields are striped, and the grass is cut, they say.

Opening night for those playing at Brown Memorial Park is Monday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel