LCG prepares Brown Memorial Park for Little League opening night

LAFAYETTE — The fields at Brown Memorial Park are looking different following several complaints made to KATC and on social media Monday night.

On Tuesday, maintenance crews with LCG installed bases, mowed the grass, and chalked lines along the diamond.

"There's still a lot more to be done but the first step is taken," Coach Lambert Phillips said.

On Monday night, teams went to the park for practice but when they arrived, they found un-cut grass, bases not in place, and lines not drawn on the diamond.

Phillip's says this is the first time he has seen the field not ready for teams.

"They start doing maintenance before the season starts, normally way before," Phillips said.

Officials tell KATC weather is to blame for the delays and setbacks this season.

"It should have happened earlier. Part of it, the weather did not allow us to do it. That was going to be an issue. It should've happened earlier, because it was supposed to be opening night. These kids are ready to play" Hollis Conway, acting Director of Parks and Recreation, said.

KATC went to other parks around the parish and found similar scenes: grass un-cut, bases not yet installed, but crews on the ground prepping the fields.

"Some fields are in better condition right now, but they all need some kind of help, but these fields need to be ready for opening night on Monday, so these are the highest priority," Conway said.

"We just want the park up and running like its supposed to be, like every other park," Phillips added.

Conway says it's up to each city and the parish to maintain the parks, but volunteer organizations are encouraged to help when needed.

Opening night for those playing at Brown Memorial Park is next Monday.