LCG announces road closures, sand bag locations in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. — Several roads are closed due to heavy rains that swept across Lafayette Parish on Tuesday, including parts of Gallet Road, Mills Street and Prejean Road.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the 2800 block of Mills Street is closed due to high water.

They are also reporting that the 300 - 500 blocks of Prejean Road has also been closed due to high water.

The 600 block of Gallet Road has been closed due to high waters.

LCG also has several sandbag locations open across the parish:



Compost Facility - 400 N. Dugas Road in Lafayette

118 Lion's Club Road in Scott

Brown Park - 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

Robicheaux Center - 1919 Eraste Landry Road

Foster Park - 399 Second St., Youngsville

Broussard City Hall, 310 E. Main St., Broussard (behind City Hall)

Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

For more details on road closures and sandbag locations in Lafayette Parish, check here.

