LCG announces road closures, sand bag locations in Lafayette Parish

MGN Online
Courtesy of MGN Online
Road closed
Posted at 6:36 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 19:36:57-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — Several roads are closed due to heavy rains that swept across Lafayette Parish on Tuesday, including parts of Gallet Road, Mills Street and Prejean Road.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the 2800 block of Mills Street is closed due to high water.

They are also reporting that the 300 - 500 blocks of Prejean Road has also been closed due to high water.

The 600 block of Gallet Road has been closed due to high waters.

LCG also has several sandbag locations open across the parish:

  • Compost Facility - 400 N. Dugas Road in Lafayette
  • 118 Lion's Club Road in Scott
  • Brown Park - 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road
  • Robicheaux Center - 1919 Eraste Landry Road
  • Foster Park - 399 Second St., Youngsville
  • Broussard City Hall, 310 E. Main St., Broussard (behind City Hall)
  • Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)
  • Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

For more details on road closures and sandbag locations in Lafayette Parish, check here.

