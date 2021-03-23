LCG announces new youth flag football league coming to Beaullieu and Moore Parks

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Consolidated Government announced Tuesday that Gridiron Football has chosen Lafayette as the first city in the state to host its youth flag football league at Beaullieu Park and Moore Park this spring.

According to a release from LCG, the league was founded by and staffed by former NFL players and youth sports professionals, and operates in more than 25 states and has more than 80,000 players.

The release states that Gridiron Football has teamed up with Cajun Sports Association and Lafayette Christian Academy to offer non-contact football for boys and girls ages 5-17.

Games will be played at LCG's Beaullieu Park and Moore Park.

However, players are not restricted by boundaries and registration is open to youth throughout Lafayette Parish and surrounding parishes. Coaches are also welcome to sign up a team to play in the league.

Competitive (traditional flag football) and 7-on-7 (skilled players) are offered.

Registration ends on April 1, and can be done online at www.gridironfb.com.

For more information about the league contact Derek Landry at 337-221-8880, dlandry@gridironfb.com or Justin Gibbs at 337-412-4947, jgibbs@gridironfb.com.

For up-to-date information, follow Gridiron Football Acadiana on Facebook at Facebook.com/GridironFB.Acadiana.

