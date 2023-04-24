LCG announces Household Hazardous Waste Day

Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Lafayette parish will be held on May 20, 2023.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, this is an opportunity for residents to get rid of household chemicals that are dangerous to dispose of in trash or recycling carts. Visit https://lafayettela.gov/hhwd [lafayettela.gov] for a list of accepted and unaccepted items as well as locations to safely dispose of unaccepted items.

Household Hazardous Waste Day:

When: May 20, 2023 - 8 a.m.-noon

Where: Cajun Field (enter from West Congress Street)

Household Hazardous Waste Day is only open to residents who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish.