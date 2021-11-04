LCG and AcA fund a diversity of local projects and organizations

LAFAYETTE — Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA) and Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) says they have approved funding for four project grants and eight operating grants in Lafayette, totaling $17,366.

Every year since 1988, AcA has administered this program, soliciting proposals from local nonprofit organizations and recommending available funding for projects and organizations through an independent panel of local experts.

LCG sets the amount of funding available during its annual budgeting process.

Funded projects in this round include:

Southern Screen Festival in November

Black History Month

Pride Month programming by Citè des Arts

Culture Days at Vermilionville

return of Window Wonderland, brought to you by Basin Arts

Additional grants for general operating support have been awarded to:

Asociacion Cultural

Latino-Acadiana

Basin Arts

Children’s Museum of Acadiana

Louisiana Folk Roots

Louisiana Crafts Guild

Southern Screen

Performing Arts Serving Acadiana

Vermilionville Living History Museum Foundation

They say the Arts and Culture Funding Program supports arts projects and the operations of arts and culture organizations that will significantly enhance the arts and cultural life of the community, while promoting local artists and the arts in the City of Lafayette.

AcA Executive Director Samuel Oliver said, “We congratulate all of the recipients of this grant round and thank the Lafayette City Council for their continued support of arts and cultural organizations in the City of Lafayette.”

Find out more about funding and artist opportunities on AcA’s website at https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/community/.

