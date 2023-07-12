LCG accepting grant applications for social services, arts & culture causes

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announced Wednesday its annual grant program is open, inviting eligible nonprofit organizations to apply for funding. Funds will specifically support social service and arts and culture 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies that enhance the economic, social, cultural, and educational welfare of citizens of Lafayette Parish.

Funded by the City General Fund, the 2023-2024 External Agencies Funding Program provides an opportunity for local nonprofits to apply for funding to support their programs and services.

Nonprofit organizations classified as social service agencies are those that provide direct services to individuals in need, according to LCG. These agencies may cater to the general public or focus on specific populations, such as children, victims of domestic violence, or persons with disabilities.

LCG’s Community Development and Planning Department (CDP) administers the social service funding program and partners with Acadiana Center for the Arts to administer the arts and culture funding program.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to reach out to CDP at 337-291-8400 to discuss project ideas prior to applying. The department's team is ready to provide guidance and support to ensure the success of each initiative.

The application window will remain open until August 14, 2023.

For more information and to access the grant application, visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/DP/community-services/external-agencies-funding-program

