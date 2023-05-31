Last day to sign up for recycling before new waste service takes over collection

LAFAYETTE, La. — Today, May 31, 2023, is the deadline for residents to sign up for recycling services and an additional garbage cart before Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) takes over collection in November.

AWS will collect trash in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. Customers will receive a free 95-gallon trash cart. A second cart can be ordered for a one-time fee of $90.

Recycling is only available to residents who live in the City of Lafayette and is not offered to residents who live in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish.

AWS does not automatically provide recycling carts. Customers must register first to receive a 95-gallon recycling cart. For customers living in unincorporated areas, two locations will be available to drop off recyclable materials. Those locations will be announced before AWS starts collection.

AWS begins running routes on November 1, 2023. Meeting the deadline ensures that residents will receive their carts prior to AWS’ start date.

Registration for recycling can be completed at www.acadianawaste.com/recycling-service/ [acadianawaste.com] or by calling 337-205-7710.

A second waste cart can be ordered at www.acadianawaste.com/request-other-services/ [acadianawaste.com] or by calling 337-205-7710. The $90 fee will be charged by AWS at the time of order.